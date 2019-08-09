Here is an unique chapter in the history of the The Englewood Elementary School.
When Anne and William Vanderbilt moved to Englewood in the 1950s, they immediately saw they were faced with an educational problem — so far as their young son was concerned.
They decided on private tutors for Billy instead of sending him to the town school. However, not satisfied with that artificial solution, they came up with another one that would not only benefit Billy but every child in Englewood.
A modern-day miracle was to happen. The Vanderbilts decided to give the town a school grant.
The generosity of the Vanderbilts would make an enormous difference in the education of the local children, who, now grown, still speak of it. The Vanderbilt grant was to be one of the most significant and meaningful gifts ever donated to the Englewood community.
The early 1950s found Englewood’s elementary school in a shocking state of affairs. It had originally opened in 1928 as a real show place. It was Spanish-style, architecturally designed and the classiest-looking building in early Englewood.
But for years, funding to keep the school up to just basic educational standards had been lacking, at first, due to The Great Depression. Then World War II came along and school monies were still non-existent. Englewood students were being short-changed terribly.
For example, there were virtually no books in the school. The roof leaked badly. Even worse, the school could not attract fully qualified teachers due to low pay, isolation of the town and the postwar shortage of teachers.
Mr. and Mrs. William Vanderbilt and Mr. Alfred G. Vanderbilt established the school grant. It was entered into with an agreement with Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
In 1953, it was originally given for a four-year time period, but in 1957 it was extended four more years. From 1953 to 1961 the grant provided $198,000 to the Englewood Elementary School with an extra $10,000 going to the 1961-62 season as “taper-off” money.
In 1958, Dr. John I. Goodlad, director of the Vanderbilt grant, made a full report on the progress of the grant to the community of Englewood at a PTA meeting, and explained among other things the original goals.
The Vanderbilt grant was intended to serve the following purposes:
1. To attract a strong teaching staff.
2. To develop a central library.
3. To provide a wider range and variety of classroom instructional materials.
4. To staff and develop a strong arts and crafts program.
In 1956, the pay scale for beginner teachers in Florida was $2,700 to $3,600. The grant brought salaries for Englewood teachers to $5,500, an astounding amount for a southern state. This indeed attracted some very qualified teachers.
The library was augmented by 200 books of fiction and reference, and was air-conditioned. County educational authorities said the Englewood School’s library was to influence the pattern of school libraries for the entire county and state. The mere fact it was air-conditioned set it apart, but the high quality of books and diverse selection made it unique for so small a school.
County officials at the time raved about the Art Resources Program, which offered sculpting, painting, ceramics, woodworking and other arts and crafts. They said it was on a par with the best of schools in large cities.
Science was selected as a field for special study, as was the language area. A foreign language — Spanish — was added to the curriculum.
Despite the heavier demands placed on the Vanderbilt funds because the school size had doubled since the grant had been established, the overall goals were reached.
The Vanderbilt grant had been an incredible gift and it was the turning point in Englewood education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.