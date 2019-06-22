The kids just left, early this morning.
We call them “kids.” They are both 58, but we can’t say “the adults just left,” as we are not certain they are, judging by their taste in TV programs and who they vote for.
Anyway, since we’ve been unable to visit them, they made a trip south. No grandchildren, though, as they are working and have little time for two "O/Fs."
It’s been raining in Ohio in biblical proportions and the son-in-law, Neil, — a retired FFA teacher — has started an ark in the barn. The daughter, Misty, teaches chemistry, physics and anatomy to a very rural "Ahia" high school. She is a challenge to her students. It takes the first grading period for them to understand they must work. She is tough but those who go on to college come back and thank her.
So, they were very happy to fly into Fort Myers and sunshine. The weather here was Chamber of Commerce stuff: hot and humid. The one rain occurred at night.
They came in on a Friday and helped us celebrate our Friday afternoon ritual of being at the beach no later than 4:30 and later on, pizza with the PBS news hour. The daughter makes her own concoction, but the rest of us had lemonade (yeah, sure).
The ladies, who have been bonded since March 8, 1961, further bonded by frequently going shopping. Misty bought a frilly, little dress (ca-ching) that she wore on our first night out to dinner (ca-ching, ca-ching!). On the second night for dinner (ca-ching, ca-ching, ca-ching!!) she wore another. We did not go out for dinner a third night.
Since their pond in Ahia is such that one would not put an appendage in it, the swimming pool got a lot of use. More water and a gallon of chlorine. When our son joined us one evening, we had enough for a relay race.
Evenings were spent reminiscing. Speaking of “Reminisce” I have an article in the June issue of that magazine. Misty was a preemie and resided in Dayton’s St. Elizabeth Hospital several weeks before we could take her home. I was a teacher and coach in a neighboring high school. I taught driver’s training so I was able to take one of my classes nearly every day to visit her. She had a blood blister under her left eye and a birthmark on her right hip. Both went away in a short time, and now she is perfect.
While we were reminiscing, Neil was pretty much on hold and felt neglected, even if I did watch "America’s Got Talent" with him and supplied him with several lemonades. Given the fact that I currently am medically challenged, I made a list of things for him to do. Therefore, we now have a new faucet on the utility tub, new innards in my commode. The Ohio State flag taken down and folded away — they’re done until football season. Both vehicles cleaned inside and out and various other matters taken care of. And I supplied him with more lemonade.
A dozen years ago, the kids brought the grandkids down for a week. When they left for home it was raining so hard they had to drive their car into our garage to load it. No such bad luck this time. The weather was equal to that of the day they came in: hot and humid and pure Florida.
You kids come back and see us again, ya’ hear.
