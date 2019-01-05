Happy New Year! I hope everyone enjoyed a festive, happy holiday season!
And here’s a question: Was anyone gifted a brand-new, bright and shiny technological device … that they have absolutely NO idea how to operate?
“All I Want for Christmas is … an iPhone I Can’t Unlock Because I Can’t Find the Home Button, may not be a Holiday Classic (yet), but it IS a universal experience. (It can’t be just me, right?)”
So, if you’ve got a brand-new, bright and shiny tablet, smartphone, Alexa, Ring, Oculus Rift — or what have you — and need a bit of guidance on how to get started, don’t worry because Elsie Quirk is here for you.
Just stop by the library with your new device and take advantage of our Tech Time: One-on-One Help with a Librarian. Reference Librarians at Elsie Quirk Library are ready to offer customized one-on-one technology help and answer any device-related questions you may have. They can guide you step-by-step on how to download eBooks, music, magazines, and how to stream online content to your device.
Space is limited and registration is required, so make sure to stop by the reference desk and save your spot, or just call the reference desk at 941-861-1207 to make your reservation over the phone.
Come and find your tech help at the library.For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit website at scgov.net.
