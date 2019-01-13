Lions Craft & Flea Market
Englewood Lions Craft & Flea Market will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. at the clubhouse, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. The Suncoast Blood Bank bus will also be there for blood donations. Vendors spaces are available for outside at $15 (bring table, chairs and 10-by-10 canopy). Inside 8-foot tables and chairs are furnished for $20 each. The Lions will host the Craft & Flea Market the second Sunday of each month through March. Call now to reserve your table for either inside or outside. For more information call Diane at 941-681-2161.
Chef’s Night for Kids
Looking for a chance to sample dozens of the area’s best restaurant offerings at a beautiful, easy-to-get-to waterfront location? The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Charlotte County will present Chef’s Night for Kids, from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
The evening will feature tasty samples of appetizers, entrees and deserts from many area restaurants. There will be entertainment by Rick Krieger and a spectacular silent auction. All proceeds benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters, a nonprofit one-on-one mentoring organization for children.
Tickets are $45. To purchase in advance visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019, or contact Melissa Nelson at 941-764-5812 or mnelson@bbbssun.org. For more information, visit bbbssun.org.
