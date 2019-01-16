Chef’s Night for Kids
Looking for a chance to sample dozens of the area’s best restaurant offerings at a beautiful, easy-to-get-to waterfront location? The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Charlotte County will present Chef’s Night for Kids, from 6-9 p.m. tonight at the Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
The evening will feature tasty samples of appetizers, entrees and deserts from many area restaurants. There will be entertainment by Rick Krieger and a spectacular silent auction. All proceeds benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters, a nonprofit one-on-one mentoring organization for children.
Tickets are $45. To purchase in advance visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019, or contact Melissa Nelson at 941-764-5812 or mnelson@bbbssun.org. For more information, visit bbbssun.org.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Jewelry to the Rescue
Jewelry to the Rescue is set for 4-7 p.m. Friday at VFW Post 10178, 550 N. McCall Road, Englewood. Clean out your jewelry box and bring items you no longer want or wear to benefit veterans through the VFW and Auxiliary. Shop previously donated vintage, retro, fine fashion, antique, unique originals and one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry. Entry is $5 or a piece of costume jewelry donation at the door. Public Welcome 941-830-01118
Fabulous Hubcaps
Back by popular demand, the Fabulous Hubcaps will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Hear the best classics and see many of your favorite artists dressed in costume, delivering to you a dynamic show. Where else can you see Elvis, Little Richard, The Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, The Platters, and many more artists. Tickets are on sale Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the lodge. Cost is $25 plus tax, with an optional dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 941-474-1404.
