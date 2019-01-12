Homeowners to meet
The Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association will meet at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Englewood Charlotte Library in the Tringali Complex, 3450 Access Road, Englewood. There will be an election of officers for the 2019 year, discussion of local business and subjects of interest to residents over the course of the year. Please call 941-460-0086 for more information.
Manta Market
The first Manta Market is set for 2 p.m. today at Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Come find arts, crafts, artisanal foods and more. The Manta Market will be open one Saturday each month at Lemon Bay. There is still some open space for vendors. Cost for spaces is $25 for one and $35 for two. Information and registration forms and can be found at www.lemonbayhigh.com/MantaMarket.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.