Homeowners to meet
The Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Englewood Charlotte Library in the Tringali Complex, 3450 Access Road, Englewood. There will be an election of officers for the 2019 year, discussion of local business and subjects of interest to residents over the course of the year. Please call 941-460-0086 for more information.
Chef's Night for Kids
Looking for a chance to sample dozens of the area's best restaurant offerings at a beautiful, easy-to-get-to waterfront location? The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Charlotte County will present Chef's Night for Kids, from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
The evening will feature tasty samples of appetizers, entrees and deserts from many area restaurants. There will be entertainment by Rick Krieger and a spectacular silent auction. All proceeds benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters, a nonprofit one-on-one mentoring organization for children.
Tickets are $45. To purchase in advance visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019, or contact Melissa Nelson at 941-764-5812 or mnelson@bbbssun.org. For more information, visit bbbssun.org.
Jewelry to the Rescue
Jewelry to the Rescue is set for 4-7 p.m. Friday at VFW Post 10178, 550 N. McCall Road, Englewood. Clean out your jewelry box and bring items you no longer want or wear to benefit veterans through the VFW and Auxiliary. Shop previously donated vintage, retro, fine fashion, antique, unique originals and one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry. Entry is $5 or a piece of costume jewelry donation at the door. Public Welcome 941-830-01118
Fabulous Hubcaps
Back by popular demand, the Fabulous Hubcaps will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Hear the best classics and see many of your favorite artists dressed in costume, delivering to you a dynamic show. Where else can you see Elvis, Little Richard, The Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, The Platters, and many more artists. Tickets are on sale Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the lodge. Cost is $25 plus tax, with an optional dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 941-474-1404.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Florida Elks Youth Camp
The Englewood Elks Lodge announced that camp registration is now open for the Florida Elks Youth Camp. The Lodge will sponsor 100 children in the community between the ages of 9 to 13 to attend the camp at no cost to their families. The dates are July 7-13, 2019. Please register ASAP because the deadline is Feb. 28. If you have any questions or would like information, please contact Estelle Dichazi at 941-223-4008.
Government Day
An expo-style Charlotte County Government Day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the South Gulf Cove Pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Representatives from Charlotte County government will answer questions and present information about the many programs and services available. Topics include parks and libraries, code compliance, MSBUs, health, driver license and vehicle registration, emergency management, mosquito control, and much more. The event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Elaine Jones at 941.764.4933 or Elaine.Jones@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Lions Club Pork Dinner
The Englewood Lions are hosting its annual Pork Loin Dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Lions Club House, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. Dinner will be marinated pork loin, mashed potatoes, German sauerkraut, corn pudding, applesauce, apple crisp and a beverage. Tickets are $12 at the door. Advance tickets are $11 by Jan. 15. Reservations suggested, call 698-7508. Take-outs are available, too. All proceeds benefit the local community.
Toast to the Coast
The Lemon Bay Conservancy will have its Toast to the Coast fundraiser from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Lemon Bay Golf Club, 9600 Eagle Preserve Drive, Englewood. Tickets are $100, and include cocktails, live music, tapas, raffles and auctions. For reservations, call 941830-8922, or visit www.lemonbayconservancy.com. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Conservancy.
Update on burial site
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center will host a lecture by Historian John McCarthy on “The Manasota Key Off-shore Burial Site,” from 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. Entry for this fundraising event is $12 ($8 for Friends of CHEC), which includes wine and hors d’oevres. Socializing is from 5 p.m., with the lecture beginning at 5:30 p.m. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for this informative program.
In 2016, divers discovered human skeletal remains and hand-woven burial fabric 300 feet off Manasota Key in 20 feet of water. It is believed that the remains were at the bottom of a freshwater pond during the Archaic Period when sea levels were 30 feet lower than today. “There’s nothing else like this on the planet … and it’s offshore Manasota Key,” said McCarthy, who is executive director of Historical Spanish Point in Osprey. He is collaborating with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in presenting lectures about the recently discovered 7,000-year-old off-shore site.
For more about the event and CHEC, visit www.checflorida.org or call 941-475-0769.
Tennis Ball
The Suncoast Humane Society is planning its 11th annual Tennis Ball for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Boca Grande Club's Clubhouse. There will be entertainment and live and silent auctions that offer upscale items, including art, entertainment and travel packages. Last year’s event raised nearly $80,000 for Suncoast Humane Society’s programs, services and the homeless animals they serve. Tickets are $125 and include gourmet buffet-style dinner and beverages, and may be purchased at Suncoast Humane Society and the Boca Grande Club and at www.humane.org.
The Tennis Ball serves to kick off the Boca Grande Club’s six-week Professional Tennis Exhibition tournament. It will be held every Wednesday from Jan 30-March 6 at the club. There will be men’s, women’s and mixed doubles, featuring top professional and collegiate players.
Rotonda blood drive
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will sponsor a OneBlood Drive on the Big Red Bus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 24 in the parking lot of the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. January is National Blood Donor Month. Be a Life Saver and donate a pint of blood to help save up to three lives. You must be 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and bring identification. You will receive a free wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, pulse, iron count and cholesterol screening. Appointments are not required, but for faster service call 610-952-1333 to schedule.
Trivia night
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club has a planned a night of fun and prizes Trivia Night, set for Jan. 25 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. It will be hosted by “Mr. Trivia” Jim Wasowski. The donation is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit International Outreach Programs. For tickets and info contact Jennifer at 816-678-4045 or jennylynncope@gmail.com.
Rummage sale
Looking for treasures, unusual items, household goods, clothing, and who knows what? Attend the Lemon Bay Womans Club annual rummage sale at 51 N. Maple St. (at Cocoanut), Englewood. For $3, shop early fee 8-9 a.m. Friday Jan. 25. Free admission 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday Jan. 25 and Saturday Jan. 26. A light lunch will be available. Proceeds will go to local charities and to the upkeep of the clubhouse which is on the National Register of Historic Places. For additional information call Catherine at 702-743-8793.
Sailing open house
Everyone is invited to attend the Englewood Sailing Association Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. ESA is a volunteer nonprofit organization teaching youth and adults the joy of sailing on Lemon Bay. We are always looking for adult volunteers to assist us in a variety of ways. For more information about ESA please check out our website, englewoodsailing.org or call 941-681-8190.
Band Car & Truck Show
The Lemon Bay High School Band's annual Benefit Car and Truck Show is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 2 in the front parking lot at LBHS, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. This has been a school tradition and the band's biggest band fundraiser for more than 15 years.
All classic car collectors, Jeep junkies and auto enthusiasts are invited to compete for a class trophy, display your vehicle with pride or just browse. There will be good food, fun and oldies music, along with live performances from LBHS Band ensembles.
Registration is $15 to compete or $10 to display if you submit registration via mail or website before Jan. 25. Registration from Jan. 26 to day of show is $20 to compete and $15 to display. Download registration form or register at www.bandsoflbhs.com, or pick one up at LBHS. For more information, contact Cheryl Deal at 941-323-8641.
Teach a Man to Fish
New Paradigm of Catholic Charities will host the 8th Annual Teach a Man to Fish Gala on Feb. 2 at the Englewood Elks Lodge 2378, 401 N. Indiana Avenue in Englewood.
Proceeds support families in Charlotte County who are at risk of becoming homeless with a transitional housing program that offers them financial and housing security by achieving self-sufficiency. The evening will include a cocktail hour, musical entertainment, an Italian dinner, a presentation about the program, live and silent auctions, and the raffle drawing for a winner for a trip for two people to Italy!
Tickets are $65. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available. For more information and to purchase gala and raffle tickets, call 941-681-2194 or email info@thenpf.org or visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org and click on the Teach a Man to Fish logo.
Trail guides wanted
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center is looking for volunteer trail guides at Ceder Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood and other local Charlotte County properties. Tours are usually from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on various days of the week. A training session is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at Cedar Point. Learn some plants, animals, and interpretive techniques that may help you lead these “walks in the woods.” Contact Bobbi Rodgers at 941-475-0769 or bobbi@CHECflorida.org. To learn more about Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC), go to www.checflorida.org or visit us on FaceBook.
Rummage sale
Join the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club for a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. The sale will feature bakery items, jewelry, books, household items, clothing and lots more. For info contact Linda Muir at 941-697-0505. All proceeds will benefit ARC of Charlotte County, an adult day training program for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Bingo for designer bags
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is sponsoring a fundraising designer bag Bingo game Feb. 17 at Englewood Elks Lodge 2378, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Cost of $30 per person in advance and $35 at the door includes one set of bingo sheets for 15 games. Additional game sheets are $5. Proceeds benefit Back Pack Kidz, C.A.R.E. and GFWC RWWC Education Programs. Doors open at noon for designer bag preview, opportunity ticket sales/wine pull/silent auction. Bingo games start at 1 p.m. Contact Lois at 941-698-9116 or lolevasseur@centurylink.net, or Donna at 941-697-4980 for tickets.
Bluegrass in the Park
Everyone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair. The program is set for Dec. 13 to April 15, 2019.
Senior Softball
Englewood Senior Softball is signing up players now. The league runs January trough the end of March at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 River Road.
The league's mission is to provide recreational softball for men over 60. There are three divisions, Gold (over 60), Silver (over 67) and Bronze (over 67 and players with declining skills). The 8:30 a.m. practices are each Wednesday and Friday for the Gold Division, and Tuesdays and Thursdays for Silver and Bronze. Monday is an open practice.
Come out to practice, meet the players, sharpen your softball skills, and have some fun. Registration forms for the 2019 season are available at the Englewood Sports Complex office building. Visit englewoodseniorsoftball.weebly.com or call 941-460-9645 for more information.
CHEC volunteers
Enjoy learning about and teaching others about nature? Looking for a fun and educational way to meet like minded people? Consider becoming a volunteer with Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center at Cedar Point Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood.
Office volunteers work shifts from either 8:30 a.m. to noon, or noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers can work one shift per week or just a shift a month. Duties include answering the phone, taking messages, scheduling programs, greeting the public and answering questions.
From October through April, volunteers are need as Trail Guides to lead guided nature walks through several local Charlotte County properties. These are usually from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. various days of the week. A training session can be scheduled. You will learn about some plants, animals and interpretive techniques that may help you lead these “walks in the woods.”
If interested, contact Bobbi Rodgers at 941-475-0769 or bobbi@CHECflorida.org. To learn more about Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC), go to www.checflorida.org or visit us on FaceBook.
