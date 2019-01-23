Rotonda West Association director Andy VanScyoc has given that community a new name.
“I call it Rotunda to reflect the fun that goes on here,” he says. “The community center has definitely changed into a place where every day offers new opportunities to socialize.
“That wasn’t the case before the RWA Community Center was built,” he says.
“We had no central place for classes and social activities.
“The center is now the heartbeat of our community,”Andy says. “It’s our happy place.”
That was apparent Friday evening when an air of excitement heralded Las Vegas night at the center.
Event coordinator Susan Superak said enthusiasm for that special event was evident from the moment it was first announced. “We could only accommodate 100 people and all the spots were quickly filled,” she said.
The community center was transformed into a lively casino, thanks to equipment and leadership supplied by Avery and Marlene Dingman.
The Dingmans moved here from Michigan where they ran a professional casino business. “Fundraisers, corporations and people wanting to put on a different kind of social events came to us and we did it all for them. Casino nights always generated a lot of excitement,” Avery says.
They moved to Rotonda 18 months ago, about the time the new community center was finished. Avery went to the activity committee with an attractive offering: As their contribution to the community, he and his wife would put on a Las Vegas night, supplying the vast amount of casino equipment and training volunteer dealers.
As with every Rotonda West event, it took a host of volunteers to make it happen.
In addition to the leadership of Avery, his wife Marlene and coordinator Sue Superak, volunteers had to be trained to serve as dealers.
Filling that role were John and Barbara Peszko, Stephen Froggat, Linda Bondeson, Rick and Darlene Gleason, Ron Aho, Mark Hady, Steve Superak, Nick Gizzi, Denyse and Steve Sparks, John Balas and Chetta Horigan.
Diane McGrath and Millie Myer served as greeters while Tammy Birdsong helped by registering all participants.
Although there was no money involved in the event, that didn’t lessen the excitement.
“There was so much excitement all night,” said Nick Gizzi. “The dealers had as much fun as the participants.”
Diane McGrath called the night “a home run.”
“Everyone loved it,” agreed Sue Superak. “We’re definitely going to do it again — soon!
“Thanks to the generosity of Avery and Arlene Dingman, we’ll probably have Las Vegas night several times a year.”
As one of about two dozen past volunteers who tried for years to make a cultural center a reality for the Rotonda area, Sue can especially appreciate having the completed community center.
“It’s the best thing that ever happened to Rotonda West,” she says.
On Sunday, Sue was back at the community center in her role as a volunteer at Rotonda bingo.
When Rotonda residents were asked what activities they wanted to see at the community center, bingo was high on the list. But no one stepped forward to organize it.
That’s when Sue again stepped up to the plate.
“In Rotonda West, volunteers make everything happen. It our wonderful volunteers that allow us to offer so many classes and events,” says Andy VanScyoc.
A complete list of all the community center offerings is available at rotondawest.org.
In addition to all the regularly scheduled activities, the center will offer special monthly events.
Plans are in the works for a talent night and several other educational programs.
“We’re just going to keep getting better and better,” said Andy. Crediting the activity committee for its work in making that happen, he says everyone can be proud of what has happened during the past year.
The next year, he promises, will be even better with more happenings at the community center.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
