Englewood rang out 2018 with a New Year's Eve concert Monday afternoon at West Dearborn Street's Pioneer Park, courtesy of the Open Studio.
The Open Studio is a member-based not-for-profit organization, whose mission is to encourage healthy living and creativity and provides a variety of programs including a food and gardening program, pottery, visual art classes, massage, yoga, tai chi, fiber arts, musical events, and much more. Visit www.theopenstudio.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.