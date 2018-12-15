Everyone I talk with seems to have a different tradition for their holiday meal.
My family”s traditional holiday meal consists of a great big spiral ham, homemade au gratin potatoes and green bean casserole. This year we are going to break from that tradition and make a delicious lasagna with homemade gravy — no jar sauce for the holidays.
My friends and colleagues have a variety of their own traditions ranging from vegan recipes, fancy prime rib or steaks, roast game hens to enjoying an evening out at a favorite local restaurant. Whatever your holiday tradition is, we have you covered with a variety of cookbooks and cooking shows on DVD.
One of my husband”s favorite chefs to watch is Vivian Howard from North Carolina. She has a special holiday DVD titled “A Chef”s Life: Deck the Halls Y”all” perfect for here in the South. Chef Vivian gives us a taste of the holidays in the South as she dishes out some of her Southern cooking ideas and the Chanukah traditions her in-laws grew up with. Some of the recipes are simple, like a traditional corned ham, and some are more complicated like a fancy oyster dressing. She also demonstrates a southern staple, Hoppin” John, a black-eyed-peas-and-rice dish. My favorite dish from the show is the delicious red velvet cake. I plan to make that for my son”s birthday this weekend.
A great new cookbook by Addie Gundry from The Food Network came out this past October. “Festive Holiday Recipes: 103 Must-Make Dishes for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve Everyone Will Love” is an excellent collection of simple-but-elegant holiday dishes including appetizers and cocktails. The one recipe that is going to break my diet is the “Salted Carmel Eggnog.” Yum! My favorite thing to do during the holidays is to visit friends with a delicious appetizer to share.
From this book I have tried the “Cheesy Stuffed Meatballs,” “Cream Cheese Wontons,” and the “Cheesy Bacon Crescent Bites.” Are you sensing a theme here? I am from Wisconsin after all, so if it’s going to be good it must have cheese. There are also several recipes for some traditional main courses, side dishes and desserts.
If you don’t have time to get to the library don”t forget the great collection of cooking magazines we have online in the RBDigital online magazine portal. We have several cooking publications online including Cook’s Country, Food Network Magazine, Taste of Home, Vegetarian Today and more. You can access these titles on your home computer or any other device that you can download applications onto. Simply go to www.youseemore.com/charlottecounty/ and click on the RBDigital button on the right under the news feed. The first time you log in you’ll need your library card number and PIN number. If you are not sure, just ask any of our friendly staff at the library.
We are open regular hours this week, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. All libraries are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so that we can enjoy our holiday traditions with our families. All libraries are closed on Jan. 1 for New Year”s Day.
Whatever your holiday tradition is, I hope that you all have a safe and happy holiday season!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
