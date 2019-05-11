ENGLEWOOD — The Nashville-based Cowboy Poets are making their way to Englewood for a house concert tonight.
The trio, which consists of guitarist Nicolas Nguyen, drummer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Scott Johnson, and bassist Brendon Cameron, is touring the United States and Canada in support of their brand new CD, “The Best is Yet to Come.” Their style falls somewhere in between Southern rock, outlaw country and up-tempo soulful blues.
To promote their album and build their fan base, they’re playing small venues and house concerts. Tonight’s show will be held at Dougie’s Barn in North Englewood. Tickets are $10 for the music, or $25 will include a barbecue dinner. Proceeds will benefit the Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s E.Y.E. on Nature program. For tickets and more information, visit www.englewoodchamber.com. When you purchase tickets online, the address will be emailed to you.
