ENGLEWOOD — The 17th annual Cracker Festival celebrates Englewood before the advent of air conditioning.
The festival is scheduled for all day Feb. 9 at the Dearborn Plaza on the 300 block of West Dearborn Street. The event is free.
“It’s important to keep history alive,” said Esther Horton, whose family set roots in Englewood in the late 1800s. She sees the festival as a fun way to introduce newer residents to local history.
The festival also serves as a fundraiser for the Lemon Bay Historical Society through vendor fees. This year’s fundraiser will bring the Historical Society a little bit closer to settling the historic Green Street Church into its new location at the Lemon Bay Cemetery on State Road 776.
Saving Englewood’s past
The Historical Society board took on the herculean — and expensive — task of moving the 90-year-old historic structure one mile from West Green Street to it’s present location at the cemetery. The church had been Englewood’s first house of worship.
The Historical Society took over the old building in 1988. It was restored in 1997-98. While it no longer celebrates religious ceremonies, the building has been a center for Historical Society and other community events, marriages and memorial services.
For years, the Historical Society leased the property on which it sat from the Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene on West Green Street. But that agreement ended in 2016, when the Historical Society had to decide whether to demolish or save the structure.
The Historical Society purchased property at the cemetery to give the church a “forever home.”
Thankfully, the Historical Society held a recent fundraiser at the Englewood United Methodist Church that saw 300 or more attendees and raised nearly $2,300.
“That was great,” said Horton, who serves on the Historical Society board.
The good news is that a new sidewalk and concrete buffers have been poured, but the Historical Society is still facing additional and more significant costs, such as landscaping.
According to Sarasota County requirements for commercial and non-residential properties, the Historical Society is required to plant 27 trees, including royal palms and canopy trees; 109 cocoplums and other plants. That doesn’t count irrigation or sod that will be needed. The Historial Society is gathering estimates from local nurseries.
The county will not issue a certificate of occupancy until all the work is completed, Horton aid.
While the Green Street Church no longer celebrate religious ceremonies, the building has been a center for Historical Society and other community events, marriages and memorial services.
For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com or call 941-473-8491. Donations for the church can be made online or mailed to Lemon Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 1245, Englewood FL 34295.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.