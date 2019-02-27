The Tribute Company came to Englewood, bringing such 1970s hits as “Horse With No Name,” “Summer Breeze,” and “Take it Easy,” to the most recent edition of the Englewood Performing Arts Series at Englewood United Methodist Church.
This talented group led a full house of Baby Boomers and others through a nostalgic trip back in time. In addition to the music, the group also treated the audience to memories about each band to which they paid tribute, along with the stories that inspired them to write these memorable tunes.
Next up at EAPS will be the music of The Carpenters with “Close to You” on March 5. A sellout crowd is expected. Visit www.englewoodpas.org or call 941-473-2787 for details.
