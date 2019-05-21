On May 11, Sandra Hempstead, Governor of Rotary District 6960, presented Englewood's Alfred C. Current III the Community Service Award during its "All Clubs Celebration” at the Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village.
Rotary District 6960 spans from Parrish to Marco Island and as far East as Clewiston, encompassing 51 clubs and and more than 2,700 members. Current was selected as this year’s recipient for his involvement in the Englewood community by fostering “Josh the Otter" as the local water safety icon for young children in the elementary schools, as well as, other activities and organizations he believes in.
Current is a Past President of The Rotary Club of Englewood, past Assistant Governor of Rotary District 6960-Area 7 (Englewood, Venice, North Port) and has served the entire District 6960 as the "Josh the Otter" chairperson. Beginning July 1, Current has been selected to serve as the District 6960 Chair of The Rotary Foundation, rated 4-Stars, the highest rating, by Charity Navigator.
In addition to Current’s extensive Rotary involvement, he finds time to serve as a director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, Boys Scouts of America Charter Representative for Troop 776 sponsored by Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, Finance Chair of Gulf Cove UMC, Sunday School teacher and Leadership Englewood’s steering committee.
Current, a Financial Services Representative with The Rowley Insurance Agency, holds the Chartered Life Underwriter and Certified in Long-Term Care designations.
Current and his wife, Karen, are often spotted around town serving up gourmet whole-hog, hickory-smoked North Carolina-style pulled pork for various charitable causes.
Karen Current, this year’s President of The Rotary Club of Englewood, says, “We, as a club, are deeply honored that one of our own has received such a prestigious award. Alfred accepted this award on behalf of all our members stating that ‘it is a team effort to accomplish the many things our Club has done.’ He was humbled as he came back to his seat reflecting that there were those more deserving that him.”
Rotary is an international membership organization with clubs in more than 200 countries and more than 1.5 million members. The motto of "Service above Self" makes for doing good in the world. Rotary’s six areas of focus include promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, saving mothers and children supporting education and growing local economies.
For more information, visit www.rotary.org and www.TheRotaryClubofEnglewood.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.