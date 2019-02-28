For 13 years, the Dearborn Street Wine Walk has attracted hundreds to sing, dance and sip in the the middle of Dearborn Street. The street was closed to traffic but open to fun, as patrons enjoyed samples of wine and food from about two dozen vendors on the evening of Feb. 23. Proceeds from the event benefit the nonprofit Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay.
Dancing in the streets encouraged at Wine Walk
- By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Community News Editor
