Lemon Bay High School held its annual Prom at the Gasparilla Inn Beach Club on Boca Grande on Saturday. The festivities got started for many of the prom goers on the famed Banyan Street where the students gather for pictures. The evening culminated with the introduction of the prom court and the honoring of Prom Queen Hailey Hutchinson and Prom King Jacob Martinez.
