The Ultimate Elvis Tribute concert, performed by Mike Albert & The Big E Band at Lemon Bay High School on Monday, entertained a large crowd and raised money for the high school's wrestling team.
Albert's "Ultimate Tribute" show has become known worldwide for the respectful portrayal of the late Elvis Presley. The show had its beginnings with Mike using sing-a-long tapes of Elvis' hits. Mike won several major world "Elvis" contests and demand for his shows resulted in putting together a seven piece Big "E" Band to emulate the sound Elvis' band had in the Vegas shows and on tour.
All of the proceeds from the concert directly benefit the Lemon Bay High School wrestling team. This year with the money raised every wrestler will have the opportunity to go to summer camp for absolutely free.
For more about the wrestling program, follow Lemon Bay Wrestling Club on Facebook.
