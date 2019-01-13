With their signature striped shirts, banjos, bongos, guitars and charismatic personalities, perennial folk group The Kingston Trio came to Englewood to perform "Tom Dooley" and American folk standards before a packed house at the Englewood United Methodist Church. The three current members of the trio have intrinsic links to and experience with the original trio. They performed “The M.T.A.”, and “This Land is Your Land” and more than 20 songs the Kingston Trio made famous over the last 60 years.
The Kingston Trio was presented as part of the Englewood Performing Arts Series. Next up is the “River City Brass” on Jan. 29. Phone 941-473-2787 for more information.
