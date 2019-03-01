ENGLEWOOD — The residents and staff at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions recently collected donations for the food bank at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Englewood.
The residents collected enough for 25 hygiene boxes for the homeless, which St. Francis will distribute.
St. Francis’s food bank is at the church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood. For more information about its services or to donate, visit www.sfoachurch.com/Outreach-Ministry or call 941-697-4899.
