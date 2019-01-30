Raise your hand if you’re stuck in traffic on I-75, somewhere in Georgia.
Okay, the rest of you are in Englewood. Therefore, you get my annual “traffic message.”
Last year I gave a few hints on how to take shortcuts around some of the more crowded streets in our community. Some guy emailed me and said my advice was worthless, that everyone knew them. Well, it’s pretty hard to name shortcuts when there are only four major roads in town. So, the only advice I’ll give this year in taking shortcuts is this: Stay off the roads between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
In my opinion, the “yellow” left-turn signal at intersections is the best thing since sliced bread. How often have you sat at a red left-turn signal when nothing was coming within a country mile? Makes sense and most intersections should be that way.
Turn signals — use them! And then turn them off! I’ve always said that the man who invents a thing that pops the driver on the kneecap after 42 minutes of driving with the turn signal on would become a millionaire. My Dodge Ram pickup has a device that makes a beeping sound when the signal has been on awhile. Every time mine goes off, I wonder what’s wrong with the stupid thing. See, we’re not all perfect.
It’s not nice to turn right on red when the opposing traffic is turning on a green arrow. Even though the left turner should turn into the inside lane, they may decide to get into the right lane, as if going to Publix. Let the left turners go, and when they’re gone — then you go.
Speaking of turns at intersections, it’s always proper to turn into the first open lane. Let’s say you are turning left at an intersection. The letter “L” provides us with all the information we need. “L” means left, least and last. The left turner has the least amount of right of way, and is the last to turn. And when you make your turn, it should be into the first open lane, which generally is the inside lane.
When making a right turn, you should turn into the first open lane, which is usually the curb lane, unless blocked. The rule for turning is easy. “Left to left, right to right, and never the twain shall meet. Meaning, they shall not hit each other.
Now, here you are, turning right. There is one car coming from the left about a hundred feet away and the next vehicle is a country mile away. What do you do? Figure it out.
I try to be ready for everything, and I actually am ready for any vehicle to cut in front of me, whether I’m in the left or right lane. The only thing I ask is that you signal before you cut over. At least I know what you are doing.
Generally on a multiple-lane highway, we should drive the speed limit and be in the right lane. Use the left lane for passing. Don’t ride in the left lane at 37 mph. On large highways, always stay to the right when it is possible. Let the demolition dandies speed by in the left lanes. However, if a driver is not capable of safely driving at the speed limit — then it’s time to get a chauffer.
When should you give up driving? I’m 84, I see well, I hear well. Until recently I was in very good health. Then my back gave out and I’ve had a battle for over a year. As a professional, I don’t feel my driving is affected by my back. I’m pretty much pain-free and my reactions are good. It’s just that I can’t walk fast, but I can still hit the brake in a fraction of a second. However, there were times during this back episode when I felt I should not drive and I depended on others.
The other day I witnessed a gentleman drive up to a gas pump in an ancient Cadillac. It took him quite awhile to exit the vehicle. And when he did, I could see he had no idea how to work the gas pump. A lady from inside the store came out and filled his tank. Afterward, he crawled back in and drove off. We’ve all witnessed these scenes.
I will tell you something many do not know: You can report a driver to the state whom you feel is not capable of driving safely. The state will issue the driver a five-day letter and the recipient has five days to report to the DMV and take a road test. There is a form for this.
Do not do this to your neighbor.
