Good events and bad events happen in a town. Families move away, others come to take their place. Businesses come and go, buildings are torn down, even landmarks are demolished but new entities take their place.
It all goes into the building of a community. Here are some milestone dates highlighting the building of our Englewood community.
1925: Englewood was incorporated. It was an area of 13 square miles, making it the second-largest town in Sarasota County.
1926: The first bridge was built across Lemon Bay. It was a private toll bridge constructed by the Chadwick family.
1927: Jack Bass started the construction of the Bass Biological Lab behind where Merchants Crossing Shopping Center is now. It would be the first Marine Biology Lab on the mainland of Florida.
1929: The Great Depression wiped out the cash flow in Englewood. Town fathers had to un-incorporate the village because tax money, thought to have been only $50, could not be raised in order to keep the charter in place.
1930s: The woods were alive with moonshiners.
1944: A hurricane devastated Englewood’s small commercial fishing fleet.
1948: In the late 1940s, Lemon Bay’s clam industry was considered the second-most profitable in the whole state.
1949: The town got its first charter for a fire department and that same year bought its first fire truck, a military surplus vehicle.
1949: Englewood’s public beach was still named the Punta Gorda Beach. This enabled Punta Gorda to advertise up north that they had a beach on the Gulf, but in their ads they always forgot to mention it was 30 some miles away.
1954: The first “Miss Englewood” beauty contest was held at the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club to a standing-room-only crowd. Betty Gilmore was the winner.
1955: Englewood’s first newspaper was published, the Englewood Herald. A weekly, it sold for 10 cents. The editor was Jo Cortes who also thought up the idea of Pioneer Days.
1958: Two homes had been built in the Vanderbilts’ new upscale development of Cape Haze.
1962: Englewood got two libraries this year. The Englewood Charlotte Library opened in May. A month later in June, the Elsie Quirk Library in the Sarasota County part of Englewood opened.
1963: “Permanent population is approximately 6,000 in the area, with the winter residents rising this total by at least one half during the season.
“We have in Englewood two physicians, a dentist, an optometrist, a chiropractor, a massage salon and a prescription drug store. An ambulance service with oxygen equipment is on 24-hour duty.
“A $1,250,000 central water system was installed in Englewood in 1963. It is operated by the Englewood Water District and is a municipal-type facility.”
(Information from the 1963 Englewood Chamber of Commerce Visitors Guide)
1964: The Tom Adams Bridge was built as part of the construction for the Intracoastal Waterway.
1964: Archeologists started working on what we know today as Indian Mound Park. Both tourists and local kids absconded with many of the human skulls and bones that were excavated.
1969: This was the year Charlotte County purchased, for $285,000, an additional 1,466 feet of Gulf-front beach property. That frontage was added to the 1,800 feet the county already owned. In later years, the public beach would be given the name Chadwick Beach in honor of the Chadwick family, early settlers on Manasota Key.
1972: Englewood could now boast of two traffic lights in town.
1973: Plans for a hospital in Englewood were underway.
1979: A pot plane crash landed on the public beach. Just about everyone in town trooped over to see it.
1989: To make way for the building of Merchants Crossing Shopping Center, three historical log cabins from the Bass Lab were torn down to make way for the digging of the detention and retention ponds.
1990: Landmark Woods Cocktail Lounge, aka “Whiskey Corners”, was torn down to rearrange the intersection of Pine Street, State Road 776 and County Road 775.
2011: The Rinkard House, the oldest structure on the mainland of Englewood, burned and the remaining part of the house was demolished.
2012: Englewood’s historic 90-year-old “Sawmill House” was given by new owners to the fire department as a training excise and was burned. It had been sitting on the banks of Gottfried Creek since it had been moved in the 1920s from the Woodmere Lumber Mill in South Venice and was about the last remaining historical building in the Charlotte County portion of Englewood.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
