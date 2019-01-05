In 1896, the Nichols brothers platted and laid out the new town of 2,000 acres they named Englewood.
There were to be 24 town blocks for residential use. A large separate area was designated to be grove lots of 10 acres apiece, where owners were encouraged to grow lemons. It is thought that some lemon trees were planted in that area before the town was actually platted but, if so, the young trees did not survive the killer freezes of 1894 and ’95.
Evidently, the property in the grove-lot section on Orange Street that would become one of our area’s nicest parks sat empty for decades. Jack Tate said the town had his father-in-law, longtime Sarasota County commissioner and Englewood resident Pete Buchan, to thank for the creation of the park, which officially opened in 1947.
Tate related how the town acquired the 10-acre area. “Nobody was paying taxes on the property, so Mr. Buchan got the county to make a park out of it. All they could afford at the time was a partial building. They put in a cement floor, walls and a roof. They left room for doors and windows.
“Mr. Buchan said he would go over twice a week and water the cabbage palms to get some vegetation going around the building.
“For a long time the kids would go there and roller skate on the cement floor. ‘Course there was just open ground there at the time, no tennis courts or baseball diamonds, but nevertheless, the town enjoyed it.
Leah Lasbury remembered, “When I moved here in 1950, the Rec Center was nothing but a shell of a building. The county had put up the concrete block section and some bathrooms in the back which were inoperable. It went that way and rocked along and the county wasn’t going to to finish the project. Both counties pretty much ignored Englewood in those days.
“So, a bunch of local people got together. I’ve always loved the spirit of Englewood. If you want something done, don’t cry about it. Figure out the way to do it and do it. We did that time and time again getting the library started, the fire department and the Rec Center. We raised money, got people to donate supplies and their time on the weekends and we got it all put together. Then we went to the county and said ‘We now have a Rec Center, we’ve done this and that, it’s operable and we want you to run it and provide funds to operate it.’
“And they did.”
Today Sarasota County still maintains the facility.
“Englewood was a great place to be a kid,” said Pat Smith. “In the 1950s, when I was growing up we had a lot of activities. We had a great teen club, Larry Nicol was president.
“We were almost the only teen club in Florida to hire live bands on the weekends — big bands from all over. Kids from Boca Grande, Punta Gorda, Sarasota, even Fort Myers came to our teen club. We really had big turnouts. The Rec Center, where it was held, would be packed.
“My mother ran the Rec Center for the younger kids and Mr. and Mrs. Matter gave square dancing lessons to the children. My mother and the Matters would put on a rummage sale to have money for the Rec Center.
“Mr. Matter ran like a drive-in movie theater at the Rec Center on the weekends sometimes. We were terrors! Sometimes we would sneak around the parked cars and look in the windows and we would just laugh and giggle when we saw some couple smooching.”
Oz Davids said, “The drive-in movies at the Rec Center — that was a highlight when we were kids. You had a little bench or a box to sit on or you could sit in your car. Occasionally, we might take a date, you know, you might have a little sweetheart you would ask.
“Floyd Matter’s dad showed the movies outside; they were real movies. Mr. Matter would get a pretty good crowd. The Matters had been carnies. They were really nice people.
“Floyd would come around and collect money for his dad from everybody after the show. There would be some adults there, but it was usually more kids. Believe me, it was very informal, but it was wonderful!”
In later years, starting about 1975, another extremely popular form of entertainment became available at the Rec Center. Katherine Dickson, a retired professional dancer, starting teaching ballroom dancing on Friday nights.
“My dance classes did very well,” said Katharine. “There wasn’t much in the form of entertainment here then. I think people thought it was something different to be able to take dancing from a professional. I usually had about 25 couples in my classes. I had someone playing the piano while I taught and I would play records so my students could get the effect of a whole orchestra.
• • •
The Orange Street Rec Center is at 101 N. Orange St., a few blocks from West Dearborn Street. It offers basketball, tennis and shuffleboard courts, a tennis practice wall, small children’s playgrounds, picnic tables, restrooms and two osprey nests high up on field lights. Leashed dogs are welcome.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
