Photo provided

Anyone who buys a community bag at the Englewood East Winn-Dixie store will send a $1 donation to Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary.

Provided by EARS

Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary has been selected as a beneficiary of the Community Bag Program for the month of August.

The Winn-Dixie Community Bag Program, which launched in February 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

EARS was selected as the August beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Winn-Dixie, 4100 S McCall Road (Sunnybrook and State Road 776).

EARS will receive a $1 donation every time a customer buys a $2.50 reusable Community Bag at this location during August, unless the customer uses the Giving Tag on the bag to indicate another nonprofit.

“This an honor,” said John Radkins, executive director of EARS. “Summertime donations can be slow and this will be a nice financial boost.”

Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary is a nonprofit based in Englewood. Learn more about EARS by visiting earsanimalrescue.com. For more information on the Community Bag Program, visit seg.bags4mycause.com.

