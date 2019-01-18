Six years ago, local author advocate Ed Ellis, who had previously served as president of another group, formed Englewood Authors. The group was for those who wanted an intimate group to share both short and longer on-going works with each other.
The group meets at 5 p.m. the second Wednesday each month in the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., and usually runs a couple of hours giving members time to read and share.
After awhile, Ellis saw a need to give residents of Jacaranda Trace in Venice an in-house group for writers. He then began a meeting session there at 1:30 p.m. before the Elsie Quirk meeting at 5. That is a busy day for Ellis, but he is thrilled to share his love of writing and writers. He always has a smile and cheerful words.
On Jan. 9, his group gathered to honor him with a brick in the serenity garden behind Elsie Quirk Library. It was evident from the many comments how much his friends love him.
In fact, I will share that when I moved up to Englewood 12 years ago, it was Ellis and the late Phyllis Reading (who wrote this column before her death) who encouraged me to write fiction. I told them my background was academic and journalistic writing, but I wanted to write mystery, romance, humor or something — maybe all — but that I was not a fiction writer. They both insisted I just do it.
Obviously, I am not the only local author encouraged by Ellis. People are writing science fiction with aliens, poetry, mystery detective novels set in Sarasota, tributes to military heroes, and even a story about the life and times of a local sand crane.
If you have a desire to write and share your work with others without a lot of business or lecturing involved, you should go to see how things work at Englewood Authors. It is free and welcomes everyone. Congratulations, love, and thanks to Edwin R. Ellis. We look for many more years of writing and sharing with you.
