The Fellowship Church of Englewood Church in Rotonda West held its 2019 Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday morning. The traditional egg hunt on the church’s lawn included 50,000 Easter eggs. There was also face painting, clowns, games, prizes, pizza and lots and lots of kids. Several lucky children won brand new bicycles in drawings, and a couple won Kindle tablets.

For more about Fellowship Church, call 941-475-7447 or visit myfc.church.

