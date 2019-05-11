ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Elks junior division baseball team will conclude its regular season at 9 a.m. today with a game against Venice at the Englewood Sports Park.
The Elks are 11-2 after defeating Venice 14-7 Monday. Aiden Bell and Caleb Whitmore pitched for the winners. Whitmore also had a 2-run double and Bell had an RBI-single.
“We did pretty well,” said Elks manager Sean Kirsten. “We’ve improved as the season has gone by. Everybody has improved. Ayden Wear is one of the players who has improved a lot. He started off the season as a reserve and has improved to where he is now a starter, usually in left field.”
The Elks are deep in the pitching department. Devyn Kirsten, Andrew Pulaskie, Caleb Whitmore, Matthew Whitmore and Carson Moore are the main pitchers.
The junior division all-stars will begin in early June. Kirsten will be the manager. The Englewood junior all-stars are scheduled to play Venice in the District 16 tournament. The winner will go on to the regional tournament. Kirsten will also be an assistant on the Englewood 10-12 all-stars. Shane Whitehead will be the manager.
Following the junior division and major division seasons, Kirsten will manage two traveling teams, one in the 12-under division and the other in the 14-under division.
Little League
Englewood Little League’s three major division teams will begin competition in the Battle of the Borders tournament Tuesday at Atwater Community Park in North Port. League champion Lemon Bay Funeral Home, Key Agency and R.J. LaBadie Construction will participate in the single-elimination tournament. Teams from Englewood, North Port and Venice will participate. In previous years, the tournament was a double-elimination competition but it was cut to single elimination in part because the all-star tournaments follow it and also because of possible rain delays. Last year, the tournament wasn’t finished because of postponements.
In Tuesday’s opening games, Key Agency will take on Roberts Insurance of Venice at 6:30 p.m. Lemon Bay Funeral Home and LaBadie will open Wednesday. Lemon Bay Funeral will play the Lawyers at 6:30 p.m. and LaBadie will take on the North Port regular-season champion Tigers, also at 6:30 p.m.
