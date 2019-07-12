ENGLEWOOD — “10, 9, ignition sequence start, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, zero. All engines running. Liftoff! We have liftoff!”
Those exciting words were spoken by NASA Chief of Public Information, Jack King, almost 50 years ago as he commentated the launch of the Apollo 11 spacecraft.
In keeping with our summer theme “A Universe of Stories,” we invite you to celebrate NASA’s 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Join us as we tune in for a live webcast about this historic event at 4 p.m. Monday, July 15.
The webcast will feature a guided re-creation of the Apollo 11 voyage — the space flight that landed the first astronauts, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon. We will see how this incredible mission was executed by the crew members and mission control in Houston.
We’ll also hear those memorable words spoken by Armstrong as he became the first person to walk on the moon, “That’s one small step for man; one giant leap for mankind.”
The live webcast is courtesy of the American Museum of Natural History and the STAR Library Network’s NASA @ My Library program. All ages are welcome to attend.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources, visit 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
