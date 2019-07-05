ENGLEWOOD — It's been one year since Englewood AMVETS Post 777 cut the ribbon for its post home, and members and guests celebrated their successful year with a Fourth of July Party.
The post was established in 2017, and opened its canteen at 3386 N. Access Road on July 4, 2018. As of Thursday, the post has reached 240 members, said new Commander Bill Capozzi.
AMVETS is an acronym for American Veterans. More than 250,000 veterans in the United States are AMVETS members. All veterans in the Englewood area are eligible for membership. For more information, call 941-460-8755 or visit amvets777.org.
