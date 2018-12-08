ENGLEWOOD — Discover handcrafted treasures by local artists and artisans at Englewood Art Center’s Winter Art Market, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14-15 at the center, 350 S. McCall Road.
This free, family-friendly event features original works of art in variety of media, including paintings, watercolor, ceramics, fiber art, sculpture and photography by 15 regionally based artists. The two-day event also features live music by The Neptunes, the BrewBurgers food truck (on Friday), the Mobstah Lobstah food truck (on Saturday) and activities for children. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
Samantha Parkinson, director of the Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, says this second annual event has been warmly received by regionally based artists. “They really enjoy the opportunity to showcase their original works of art at this time of year. We’ll also have some of our instructors offering demos, including ceramist Paul Frehe and painter Maggie McClellen.”
Parkinson invites families to bring their children. “We’ve planned DIY creative sessions on both days for kids of all ages. We’ll be crafting holiday cards and making snowflake decorations — it’s fun for the entire family.”
Participating artists include Mary Gaines, Chuck Tyger, Ellen Long, Nancy McCune, Maren Thompson, Sandra Stanley, Tricia Bueler, Jill Lindsay, Michelle McCarthy, Roberta Gianmone, Angelika Gallant, Mary MacPherson, Nancy VanTassell, Francine Michel and Robert Broyles.
The Englewood Art Center also offers a variety of ongoing art classes, exhibits and other special events for children and adults. Classes begin on Jan. 8 and include advanced wheel throwing, wood carving, plein air painting and introduction to batik.
For more information or to register, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
