The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library are having a big blowout sale in their bookstore this month.
The Friends Bookstore is located in the library lobby and the hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Stop in for great deals on hardcover books, paperbacks, music CDs, DVDs, children’s books, puzzles and more. While you are there you can join the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library for only $5. The proceeds from the bookstore are used to pay for library programs and supplies, and scholarships for local high school students. Come buy something fun for yourself or someone else and help support a worthy cause.
We have a great week of programs at the library this week to keep you healthy and engaged. Join us for the knitting program at 1 p.m. Tuesday. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
At 4 p.m., you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
Wednesday at 2 p.m., you can come in to ask Aundrea questions about your favorite electronic device, like your iPhone, iPad, Kindle, Android and more. Make an appointment to meet with Aundrea during these sessions for 15 or 30 minutes to get the help you need.
Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m., Café Philo is discussing “Does rationality exist or matter anymore?” This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Wednesday evening at 6 p.m., you can join me for our Third Wednesday Book Club. This month our book is “The Wife Between Us” by Greer Hendricks & Sara Pekkanen. This debut novel is an interesting thriller about a love triangle and much more.
On Tuesday or Thursday mornings bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. until noon in the library meeting room. Drop in Story Time is Friday morning at 11 a.m. Children ages birth to 6 years with a favorite adult have fun with engaging books, songs, and activities as they build pre-literacy skills. Join Aundrea in the children’s area for some story time fun.
Friday at noon, we start our first installment of the Great Decisions Discussion Group. Join with other community members for lively and informative discussions on the major global issues of our time. Discussions center on the topics outlined in the Great Decisions briefing book provided by the Foreign Policy Association. A copy of the book will also be available as a reference at the library. Instructor John Randazzo is an Englewood resident and member of the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library. He has facilitated Great Decisions discussions in Maine and has a background in teaching English and creative writing. The topic for the first week is “Refugees and Global Migration.”
Lemon Bay Fest programs are here, stop in and pick one up or view the program online at http://lemonbayhistory.com/cracker-fair-lemon-bay-fest/.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off of State Road 776.
