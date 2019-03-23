Converting to pickleball
The courts at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be resurfaced to accommodate up to four pickleball courts per tennis court from March 25 through April 1. For information, contact Brenda Sisk at 941-833-3824 or Brenda.Sisk@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Ride for a Cure
The 10th annual Ride for a Cure bicycle poker run is set for 10 a.m. today starting and ending at Prime Time Steak & Spirits, 5855 Placida Road, Englewood. Riders donate $20 and ride to various locations, mostly in the Grove City neighborhood along Placida Road, collecting cards for a poker hand. Proceeds benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. First 50 to register get a commemorative T-shirt. For more information, call Denise Lanes at 941-468-5051.
Trash to Treasure
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113 has canceled its Arts & Crafts Trash to Treasure Swap Meet Day that was scheduled for today.
Buddy & Beyond
Johnny Rogers with his Buddy & Beyond Show will perform at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Rogers will pay tribute to Buddy Holly, Elvis, Rob Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, and many more. Tickets are $25 plus tax and may be purchased from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the Lodge. Optional dinners are available. For information call 941-474-1404.
Spring Fling
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will have an afternoon of fun and prizes at its Annual Spring Fling Luncheon and Fashion Show, set for 11:30 a.m. today. There will be door prizes, opportunity drawings and fantastic fashions. The donation is $30 and proceeds will benefit Kids Needs and Take Stock in Children. For information and tickets, please call Linda Gagnon at 603-533-1547.
Book sale
The Lemon Bay Woman's Club is sponsoring a new and used book sale from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. today. The proceeds benefit Englewood Elementary School's Reading Recovery Program. Books will be $1 for hardbacks, 50 cents for paperbacks (or 4 for a $1) with varying prices for coffee table books. If you would like to donate books for the event, please notify either Jo-Anne at 941-626-4797 or Terri at 941-474-3520.
Art Under the Influence
The Art Under the Influence artists will have their annual art exhibition and sale from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday at the South Gulf Cove Pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Enjoy a wide range of original, affordable art and meet the artists. Dedo, a winner of both national and international awards, Lionel Lewis and Rosana Halprine, both award-winning artist as well as artists from South Gulf Cove will discuss their works. As an added bonus, several artists do commission work including pet portraits. Artwork on display includes works in acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, alcohol ink. Refreshments will be served. Several food trucks will be on hand.
Cornhole tourney for cheer
Southwest Allstar Cheer is having a cornhole tournament to help send two cheer teams to the U.S. Final in Virginia Beach in May. The tournament is set for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 30 at End Zone, 2440 S McCall Road. Entry Fee $50 per team or $25 per person. Payout will be $200 for first place, $100 for second and $75 for third, based on 32 teams. Deadline to enter is March 24. There will be a silent auction and a set of corn hole boards will be raffled.
For more information about entering, or to make a donation, please contact Lori Kimberlin at 941-586-8946 or email her at Lkimbe4440@verizon.net. Checks may be sent to 4064 N. Access Road, Englewood 34224.
Robotics luncheon
Englewood Community Hospital will host a free Community Lunch and Learn presentation titled “Robotics-Get Back to Your Life Faster” at 11:30 a.m. March 27 at Suncoast Auditorium located at 779 Medical Dr, Englewood FL 34223 behind the Englewood Community Hospital. Speakers are: Michael Lilley, MD and Tammy Birbeck, DO and Matthew Ercolani, MD and will answer questions. A light lunch will be served. Seating is limited. Please RSVP online at EnglewoodCommHospital.com or 941-473-3919.
Mac users group
The meeting time for the Englewood Macintosh User Group has been changed to 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for the April 4 meeting. The group normally meets on the first Thursday of the month at Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library. The March meeting will feature a Q & A period with presentations on iCloud Accounts by Tom Vandenberg and Fonts by Carl Schwartz. If time allows Carl Gaites will demo a way to stop E-Mail spam. EAMUG meetings are free and open to users of Apple devices who want to improve their skill on a Mac Computer, iPhone, iPod or iPad. No need to sign up in advance. More information is available at www.EAMUG.org.
Ladies Nite Out
Body Shaping Fitness is planning its annual Ladies Nite Out benefit for the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation. It's set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 4 at the fitness center, 1499 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Body Shaping owner Paige Lis has invited several vendors to come in and offer their wares for a shopping experience. Vendors pay a $30 fee and offer jewelry, clothing and a whole host of goods and services. Members of the community are invited to come in for free and check it out and have a good time. All proceeds from the vendor fees benefit the Engelwood Area Cancer Foundation, a local nonprofit that helps cancer patients and their families. For more information about vending or attending, call 941-473-5438 or email bodyshapingfitness @gmail.com.
AMVETS golf scramble
The First Annual Golf Scramble sponsored by Englewood's AMVETS Post 777 will begin at 8:30 a.m. April 5 at The Hills Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. All area golfer are welcome, including individuals and foursomes. In addition to 18 holes of golf, the event will feature many prizes for men, women and golfers over 70, and a banquet. For more information and reservations, call Andy Hackleman, Post 777 First Vice Commander, at 941 830-5082.
Legion golf, ball drop
American Legion Post 113's 17th annual Charity Golf Tournament and Ball Drop is set for noon April 13 at Rotonda Longmarsh Golf Course, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West. The scramble tournament is $65 per person, and includes dinner by Blacken Blue BBQ. The ball drop is set for 11:30 a.m. near the first tee. There will be a hole-in-one and closest-to-the-pin prizes. Proceeds benefit Post 113 Welfare Fund and Fish'n For Heroes, a local nonprofit that takes wounded veterans on free charter fishing trips. For more information and to register, call 941-697-3616.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Bluegrass in the Park
Everyone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair. The program is set to run through April 15.
Borrow a life jacket
The Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call Andy Hackleman at 941 830-5082, or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
