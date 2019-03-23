EScountryliners032319a

Englewood Country Liners recently brought bright smiles and merry Irish line dances to Towers of Venice on Jacaranda Boulevard. The residents enjoyed the spirited dances as well as a special waltz to “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.” ECL is a fun and community-minded nonprofit club that also helps out local charities. Anyone who knows basic dance steps are welcome to join them every Thursday morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. For further information, contact Nancy Vargo, President at 941-474-6027, email linerscountry@gmail.com or visit

www.facebook.com/englewoodcountryliner

s.

