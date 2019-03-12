ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Little League junior division Elks again showed their overall prowess.
The Elks moved their record to 3-1 with an overpowering 18-2 rout of Venice at the Englewood Sports Park. They combined standout pitching by Jeremy Williams and a potent hitting attack. The Elks jumped on the visitors quickly and never trailed.
"Jeremy used his fastball and changeup best against their (Venice) hitters," said Englewood manager Sean Kirsten. "And we combined our hits with walks and other things on offense."
Nathan Coffee, Nash Dowd and Robert Knicely all had big hits for the winners. Knicely had a three-RBI hit to help break open the game.
Kirsten thinks pitching has been the strong point for his team so far this season.
"Jeremy and Devyn (Kirsten) both have been our main starters and they've done a great job," Kirsten said. "Andrew Palaskie has been our closer and he's done a good job of holding off opposing batters."
The regular season probably will go on into May, then the all-star team will be selected. Venice is the only other team in the junior division and that means they and Englewood probably will play each other for the District 16 championship.
