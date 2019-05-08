Dozens gathered at Englewood’s Branded Heart Stables Saturday afternoon to show off their hats, support a couple of good causes and enjoy the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.
The first ever Derby Day fundraiser was “All About the Horsepower,” as partygoers enjoyed games of chance and skill, traditional Churchill Downs treats and much more — not to mention plenty of “Bourbon and Big Hats.”
The event was hosted by the newly formed Englewood Fillies and raised money for two local nonprofits, Branded Heart Stables and Englewood Beach Waterfest.
Kathy Genth, owner of Branded Heart, oversaw the fun with her nephew Leland Genth. Her miniature therapy horse Hope was honored with a wreath of roses after the race.
In other action, Pamela Nielsen and Victor Freyer won the “Hattitude” contest.
