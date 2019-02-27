ENGLEWOOD — Lt. Brent Miles and firefighter Brent Florea are go-to guys at the Englewood Area Fire Control District.
They both live up to the fire district’s credo, “Desire to Serve, Courage to Act.”
The two firefighters were recognized by their peers for their service — Miles as the officer of the year and Florea as the firefighter of the year. The fire district acknowledges the accomplishments of its officers and firefighters annually at its awards banquet held in February.
“His attitude is to take what action is needed to get a job done,” Division Chief John Stubbs said of Miles. He could also be talking about Florea.
“His attitude is he’s always willing to help,” Stubbs said of Florea.
Englewood firefighters nominate whom they want to see recognized from their ranks, Stubbs said. A five-member committee decides which should be named officer and firefighter of the year.
Miles and Florea felt honored to be nominated by their peers. They both serve on the department’s A-shift.
Miles, a 16-year veteran of the department, was 26 when he signed up with a fire academy to be trained as a firefighter. He had worked for a local cable company, but he decided he wanted to spend his working career helping others.
“I wanted to work for more than profit,” he said. “This is the best job in the world. I get to help people when they need it the most. At the end of the day, you feel like you’ve done something.”
Miles is known to volunteer and come in on days off to assist the department. He also assists with at the district’s fire academy and mentors the department’s new recruits. Miles is often more than willing “to go the extra mile,” Stubbs said, not avoiding the pun.
Miles doesn’t see the accolade as his alone. He shared his recognition and accomplishments with the support he receives from his crew.
“It’s just something I wanted to do,” said Florea, who is now a 12-year veteran and worked construction before studying to be a firefighter. “Every day is a different day, and I love what I do.”
Like Miles, Stubbs described Florea as a firefighter who is always willing to help and answer the call with whatever the departments needs to be done, and he is now studying to be a lieutenant.
Florea helps others with CPR training and is a leader in the department’s firefighter benevolent association. The Englewood firefighters are now preparing a boot drive March 1-3 to benefit the MS Association.
To learn more about the Englewood fire district, visit www.englewood-fire.com or call 941-474-3311.
