There is much talk lately about affordable living in the form of “tiny houses.”
Looking back, we can perhaps say Englewood was ahead of the times.
Merton Kluge was a contractor who lived and worked in Engle-wood for 35 years. He left an indelible mark on the town in the form of the many houses he built from the 1950s through the 1970s. Kluge houses could certainly be classified as tiny houses.
Merton even added, unknowingly, a new word to the local area’s vocabulary, “Kluge house,” or just “Kluge.” People in earlier days could be heard saying something like, “Yes, I own a Kluge.”
Heaven knows they weren’t fancy houses, but they weren’t meant to be. As a matter of fact they were just about as basic as a house can get. That was their secret of success.
Concrete blocks started being used after the Second World War, and that’s what Kluge houses were built with. Longtime resident Bob Wulfing, who remembers Kluge, says, “He poured a slab, put up four walls, put the plumbing in and that was about it.
Bob Johnson, another local resident, said, “Kluges were square, they had only one door, a front door, no back door and, to begin with, the roofs were totally flat.”
In the 1950s, the population of the Englewood area was about 2,500. As Wulfing points out, “Times were tough here in the 1950s and ’60s. I would say Mert Kluge was the only one bringing new people into the town. He allowed a lot of people to come to Englewood that wouldn’t have been able to afford it otherwise.”
“There was a guy here named Forest Lott — he was in real estate. He listed Kluge’s houses in the Stout Catalog, it was sort of a farm catalog, very well known. I think it went all over the world. Lott sold one house a week from that catalog. A Kluge house in Englewood, Florida at that time sold for $2,950 and that included the lot. I know all Lott got was $100 a house, but that wasn’t bad at the time.”
Rose Tate Kyle added,“You could describe Kluges as very economical houses, you know, with those flat roofs, although later he did put a little pitch in the roofs but no insulation or inner walls. When Kluge came to town, he had some money and he would buy big tracts of property cheaply.”
Recalled Johnson, “Mert bought 10 acres of land west of our home. The property was on Magnolia and around that area. We called it ‘Klugeville.’”
Wulfing points out besides putting up many homes at one location, another reason Kluge could offer those low prices was, “He was a very careful builder — no waste — scraps left over from a house wouldn’t have filled a bushel basket. But by 1961, Kluges were selling for $3,895. He had had to raise the prices.”
Little by little, Kluges were built onto and enlarged, as owners could afford it. The first thing most did, said Johnson, was put in a back door, then maybe a carport, an extra room, maybe a roof with more pitch.
About 450 Kluges were built, which enabled that many families to join in a sunshiny, warm weather lifestyle that had previously been denied them because of monetary reasons.
A large percentage of those 450 houses remain today. They are not always easy to spot because of alterations to them, but I have spotted dozens of them in my travels around town.
If you want to go on a Kluge hunt, try the following areas: Pine Street; Drury Lane area; Magnolia Street area; Grove City, 10th Street area. Look for flat or almost flat roofs and for the main body of the house to be built of concrete blocks.
“Mert Kluge left quite a mark on Englewood,” said Wulfing.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
