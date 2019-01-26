William Allen McElya had the travel bug.
In 1901, he arrived in Florida. By 1902, he was able to write his wife, Dollie Jane, he had found a town with good schools, good water and a good church. Bring the children on down to Sarasota, he wrote.
Island living was not mentioned.
He was a master carpenter and soon opened a lumber yard. But as did many of Florida’s early pioneers, he eventually gravitated toward the water. He secured a captain’s license and proceeded to carry freight, mail and passengers up and down the coast. It was in this capacity, his daughter Ruth would later write, “He made the fateful trip and found the island, Little Gasparilla.
“My father, usually known as W.A., accompanied the surveying crew to Gasparilla Island to locate the railroad line, this was the latter part of 1906 or early 1907.
“The trip was made by boat. Returning, they camped for the night on Little Gasparilla Island, south end. My father fell in love with it.
“Back in Sarasota, he set about making plans to obtain possession of the island. My mother thought he was joking. No man in his right mind would take a wife and three children to such an isolated and uninhabited place. Nevertheless, as soon as school was out we took a ‘vacation’ to the island. Those two weeks were something. Our boat was just a passenger craft, with half cabin and canvas curtains.
“There was a fish camp house on the island in use by fishermen. A run boat brought ice, and when sufficient fish were caught, they took them to fish houses in Punta Gorda. Capt. Dan Ward had a sharpie ‘Lula,’ that used to tow the small boats to fishing spots and transfer fish and ice. He had a houseboat he let us use. The mosquitoes were terrible — no screens. Mother cooked on the beach at first. After we got the house boat, there was a small wood stove in it.
“We had no camping experience. It was not a very successful or pleasant vacation.
“Upon our return, my father announced he was taking the boys, Norris 15, and, Will, 12, and returning to build a house and prepare for homesteading.
“With no railroad then (I think the first train was in July 1907) and only a woods road or trail from Venice to Placida, to secure lumber he bought and tore down an old frame house at Stump Pass, and made rafts he towed to the island with the ‘Dollie Jane,’ the first motor boat on the Gasparilla Sound. He constructed a three room ‘gun-barrel’ cottage using shutters for windows. This formed the first rooms of the ‘home,’ which still stands. More additions were made until it had 11 rooms, however, the upper story was removed in the ‘20s. To this we moved in August 1907.
“I heard my mother say years later she went as willingly as if she had a gun at her back, it was for her three children she was concerned.
“My father and brothers worked tirelessly on the house, the wharf, the wharf house, cultivation of vegetables, fencing a five-acre square and the building of a turtle mart — my father thought they could be kept alive year round.
“Fortunately, we had a wonderful supply of water. Boats from Cedar Key to Key West stopped to fill up their casks when passing. The fishermen had dug wells before we came. The water was fresh, cool if shaded, but rose and fell with the tide. People who later settled at Placida and on two other small islands came to fill water barrels when rain failed to supply their needs.
“Our groceries came from Sarasota, Englewood, usually purchased monthly. Later, Boca Grande had good stores. Fish and clams were plentiful. We had oysters in plenty. When there were visitors passing by, we would have oyster roasts.
“It was rather amazing how many people did pass by. There were several boat captains who made a practice of taking parties on cruises — they always stopped. There were the run boats crossing the bay on regular trips. You never knew when you woke up if a yacht would be tied to the dock.
In 1907, their first year on their island, Ruth attended school in Placida, upstairs in a one-story-and-a-half cottage, the lower level being a store and post office. There were 10 students, the number required for a rural school at the time. That building, still intact, is referred to as the historic Placida Railroad/Bunkhouse, and sits at the trial head of the Cape-Haze Pioneer Trail waiting for promised renovation.
“In 1912, my father proved up on his homestead, he became full owner of the island and proceeded to plat the island in 1913 which he named the Town of Seaboard.
Ruth wrote she had a tattered copy that showed 24 streets, five avenues, all named for men with some kind of local connection her father knew.
“The island contained 220 acres when surveyed in 1912, was much wider than it is now. My father farmed, fenced, filled, cleared and raised hogs. His effort with beef failed.
“The island was my home from 1907 till 1926 when I became a homeowner in Arcadia. Mother and I shared a home. Dad wanted freedom to travel again and said she could not stay at the island.
“We sold the island in 1926, but we foreclosed the mortgage in 1929 and he returned to stay, other than visiting with the family. He died there March 2, 1932.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
