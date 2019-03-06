PUNTA GORDA — The Englewood Junior Mantas boys basketball teams had a tough time against strong competition Sunday in the Charlotte High School tournament there and at Punta Gorda Middle School.
Luke Newcomb, probably the Junior Mantas’ best player, injured his back in the morning session when the seventh-grade team was edged by the Charlotte Swish 46-43. He missed five minutes of that game but still scored 22 points.
The seventh-grade team played the Fort Myers Warriors in the afternoon at the middle school gym and Newcomb played well in the first half with 11 points, as the Junior Mantas only trailed 22-20. But he could not play in the second half and the Warriors pulled away for a 63-38 victory. They used their jumping ability to dominate the board and forced several turnovers.
“We missed him (in the second half),” said Junior Mantas head coach Bobby Bounds. “Besides scoring, he is our best rebounder.”
Cooper Benedict had perhaps his best game of the season, scoring 17 for Englewood. Cody Mayes added 7 for the Junior Mantas.
The sixth-grade Junior Mantas lost 53-36 to the Swish in the morning. Mike Munz led Englewood with 10 points. The sixth graders lost to the Warriors 62-22 in the afternoon as Munz again led the scoring with 12.
“We’re gradually getting better,” Bounds said about his two teams. “It hurts when we don’t have Luke in there. The rest of the players will just have to step up and get better.”
The Junior Mantas will host the South vs. Central Florida Showcase Tournament March 16-17 at L.A. Ainger Middle School in Rotonda West. A number of teams from around the state will participate in that tournament.
