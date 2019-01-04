Englewood Country Liners held a food drive during the holiday season with food and hygiene items going to St. David’s Jubiliee Center. The Liners continue their support of hometown charities as a fun and community minded nonprofit club. In addition, members can volunteer to entertain at local nursing homes. All who know basic dance steps are welcome to join them from 9:30-11 a.m. each Thursdays at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. For further information, contact Nancy Vargo, President at 941-474-6027 or nvarg064@gmail.com, or visit www.facebook.com/englewoodcountryliners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.