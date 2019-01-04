Englewood Country Liners held a food drive during the holiday season with food and hygiene items going to St. David’s Jubiliee Center. The Liners continue their support of hometown charities as a fun and community minded nonprofit club. In addition, members can volunteer to entertain at local nursing homes. All who know basic dance steps are welcome to join them from 9:30-11 a.m. each Thursdays at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. For further information, contact Nancy Vargo, President at 941-474-6027 or nvarg064@gmail.com, or visit www.facebook.com/englewoodcountryliners.