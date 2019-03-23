ENGLEWOOD — Thanks to contributions from the community, and with the aid of a grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the Englewood Lions Club is able to offer free vision screenings for children throughout the area.
In 2018, the club purchased a state-of-the-art instrument that can quickly screen children as young as 6 months old for a variety of vision problems, including “lazy eye,” nearsightedness, and farsightedness. These problems are usually treatable but it is important to identify them early because they are best treated before age 6.
Since acquiring the instrument, more than 200 children have been screened at preschools, day-care centers, and other locations in the Englewood area. Of those, 17 were found to have possible problems and parents were advised to take the child for examination by an eye-care professional.
This screening looks for the following vision problems: significant difference in vision between the two eyes; astigmatism; farsightedness; nearsightedness; gaze asymmetry; and unequal pupil sizes. During the screening there is no physical contact with the child and no eye drops are used. The handheld equipment resembles a camera and the child simply must gaze at the device for a few seconds to obtain a reading.
“Thanks to the support we receive from the community, the Englewood Lions Club has the means to conduct this service,” said club president Lion Sandy Nieskes. “In addition to vision screenings, our club does diabetes screenings, provides free eye care and hearing screenings for those in need, collects used eyeglasses, and contributes to many local charities.”
The Englewood Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at their clubhouse, 4611 Placida Road. Lions clubs consist of community service-minded men and women who work together to identify and address the needs in their area. For more information or to get involved with the Englewood Lions Club, please contact Lion Sandy at 941-698-7508 or visit englewoodfl-lionsclub.com.
The Englewood Lions Club has been serving this area for more than 67 years, and is the local affiliate of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organization with 1.4 million members in over 200 countries. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service, serving youths and adults throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit www.lionsclubs.org.
