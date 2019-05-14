The Englewood Little League hosted its end-of-the-year party at the Englewood Sports Complex on Saturday. Families were treated to free food at the concession stand and players were able to enjoy a day of fun activities such as kickball and a home run derby. They also received their participation medals. Clawford the Charlotte Stone Crabs mascot even joined in the fun.
Englewood Little League celebrates season
- SUN PHOTOS BY TIM KERN
