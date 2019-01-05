ENGLEWOOD — The start of the Englewood Little League baseball season isn’t far off. The regular season will begin Feb. 2 and last until April 26.
Tryouts are beginning today (Saturday) at the Englewood Sports Park complex. Minor division tryouts will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., major division tryouts are from 10:30 a.m. to noon and the junior divisions are from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, the minor division tryouts are from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the major division tryouts are from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. There isn’t any junior tryouts that day.
Saturday (Jan. 12) there will be tryouts for all three divisions, the same times as they are today. Players only need to attend one of the times and dates. In-person registration is available at the beginning of the sessions. The final day to register will be Jan. 12.
Ages 9 years and older must tryout, no exceptions. Besides registering at the fields, people can also sign up on line at Englewoodarea youthbaseball. That deadline also is Jan. 12. The fee is $125 for tee-ball players and $140 for rookie, minor, major and junior divisions. Drafts will be held from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15.
Last season, the major division only three major division teams.
“We hope to have more (teams) this season in the majors,” said Englewood president Rick Goff. “We would probably need around 220 kids signing up overall to do that. But all the areas have been having fewer kids sign up.”
Last season, the league had two junior division teams, while North Port, which has more players overall, didn’t have any.
The beginning of the season is earlier this year. Usually the season begins in March in Englewood.
“We’re starting earlier this year because Venice is starting about the same time,” Goff said. “And we want to be able to keep pace with them.”
During the regular season, all the divisions except for juniors, play all their games at the Englewood Sports Complex. The juniors travel, going to Venice, Sarasota and possibly North Port.
For more information about the organization, visit www.englewood areayouthbaseball.com or like Englewood Area Youth Baseball on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.