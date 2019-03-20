ESmealsvols032019a
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI

Englewood Meals on Wheels delivers to more than 150 clients in Englewood, Cape Haze, Grove City, Gasparilla Road and Rotonda West.

The organization is in search of some volunteers. The nonprofit group needs drivers, people to ride with drivers to carry the meals into the clients’ homes, people to work in the kitchen, people to work in the office, and people to work with the bookkeeping. If you are interested in more information or want to volunteer, please call 941-474-4445.

