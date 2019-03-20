Englewood Meals on Wheels delivers to more than 150 clients in Englewood, Cape Haze, Grove City, Gasparilla Road and Rotonda West.
The organization is in search of some volunteers. The nonprofit group needs drivers, people to ride with drivers to carry the meals into the clients’ homes, people to work in the kitchen, people to work in the office, and people to work with the bookkeeping. If you are interested in more information or want to volunteer, please call 941-474-4445.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.