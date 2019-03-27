Englewood Men’s Senior Softball Results
Gold Division
March 20
• New Faull Inn 18, Key Agency 7
• Beyond the Sea 21, Howard’s 18
• End Zone 15, Ricaltini’s 13
• Norma Jean’s 16, Rum Bay Pirates 9
March 22
• Rum Bay Pirates 21, New Faull Inn 13
• Norma Jean’s 22, Howards 20
• End Zone 23, Beyond the Sea 16
• Ricaltini’s 14, Key Agency 14
Silver Division
March 19
• Green Hornets 19, Purple Panthers 18
• Ben’s Barbershop 19, Yellow Jackets 12
March 21
• Old Dawgs 15, Purple Panthers 12
• Landys 18, Ben’s Barbershop 7
• Riverwood Relics 16, Yellow Jackets 12
• Green Hornets 13, Blues Brothers 12
Bronze Division
March 12
Rained Out
March 14
• Classics 23, Legends 22
