Englewood Men’s Senior Softball Results

Gold Division

March 20

• New Faull Inn 18, Key Agency 7

• Beyond the Sea 21, Howard’s 18

• End Zone 15, Ricaltini’s 13

• Norma Jean’s 16, Rum Bay Pirates 9

March 22

• Rum Bay Pirates 21, New Faull Inn 13

• Norma Jean’s 22, Howards 20

• End Zone 23, Beyond the Sea 16

• Ricaltini’s 14, Key Agency 14

Silver Division

March 19

• Green Hornets 19, Purple Panthers 18

• Ben’s Barbershop 19, Yellow Jackets 12

March 21

• Old Dawgs 15, Purple Panthers 12

• Landys 18, Ben’s Barbershop 7

• Riverwood Relics 16, Yellow Jackets 12

• Green Hornets 13, Blues Brothers 12

Bronze Division

March 12

Rained Out

March 14

• Classics 23, Legends 22

