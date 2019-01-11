If you love Broadway musicals, “Married to Broadway,” Englewood Performing Arts Society’s first show of the season, will thrill you with show-stopping favorites sung by Ron Sharpe and Barbra Russell, on Nov. 13.
The couple first met when they were playing the young romantic leads as Marius and Cosette in “Les Miserables” and after being married on stage hundreds of times, they decided to get married for real. Over the years Ron Sharpe has played both male leads of Marius and Jean Valjean on Broadway.
His other Broadway credits include singing in original productions of “The Scarlet Pimpernel” where he portrayed Lord Hal, and in “The Civil War” where he performed as Private Conrad B. Russell performed with Sir Tim Rice and Alan Menken in Disney’s “King David” and reprised his role as Jean Valjean at the 25th anniversary production of “Les Miz” in 2014.
In addition to performing as Cosette Barbra Russell has toured as Luisa in “The Fantastiks” and as Laurie in “Oklahoma.” She can be heard on many TV and radio commercials and has performed with Tony Bennett at The US Open. Russell also produced and performed the music of Janette MacDonald and Nelson Eddy. Together Barbra and Ron have served as executive producers of the Broadway musical “A Tale of Two Cities.” It’s no surprise to learn that they’re the proud parents of four children, all who love to sing.
It’s good news that afternoon and evening performance tickets are available for all seven Englewood Performing Arts concerts, and single show tickets will continue to be sold on a space available basis.
“The EPAS committee will be selling season tickets from now until the date of the first performance on Nov. 13, and single tickets for any performance may be purchased at any time during the season,” explained publicity chairman, Judy Miller. The most popular season tickets costing $90 offer seating in the back and side sections, but for $140 patrons may update to center reserved seating that includes a tax deductible contribution of $50, a significant savings over the per ticket cost of $25 for back and side seating and $30 for center reserved seats.
A most versatile Celtic band Highland Way, EPAS’ second show of the season, is set for Dec. 11, followed by The Kingston Trio on Jan. 8. On Jan. 29 the River City Brass Band returns with their 28 piece British style brass band. “Summer Breezin’” follows on Feb. 19, with soft rock and on March 5 “Close To You” recreates the Carpenters experience. On March 26 the Sarasota Orchestra returns for a 37th appearance, always a perfect ending to the EPAS series.
Call 941-473-2787 to order season tickets or single tickets for the Englewood Performing Arts Series at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Afternoon shows begin at 1:30 p.m. and evening concerts at 7:30 p.m. Visa, MasterCard and PayPal are accepted. If tickets are picked up at the door, they must be paid for in cash or by personal check. For more information go to englewoodpas.org or emailepas1@verizon.net.
