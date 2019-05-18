The Englewood Area Board of Realtors held its new member orientation May 7. They welcomed 22 new agents to their membership.
Realtors are professional members of The National Association of Realtors. By becoming a member that association, they are part of America’s largest trade association, representing 1.2 million members.
EABOR has been the local voice for real estate since 1962. The organization's mission statement is: “To protect private property rights and help EABOR maintain the highest standards of professionalism and integrity and achieve the maximum level of success for their profession and community”.
For more information on EABOR through social media follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and on Instagram @EABORFL
