Members of Englewood Area Board of Realtors’ Community Outreach Committee recently made their first donation of their ongoing food drive to Englewood Helping Hand. They filled three grocery carts, then some additional members of the committee brought in another large donation later in the day. Pictured are Holly Babik-Iacoma, Dawn Campo, Karen Current and Sharon Badrian. The Community Outreach Committee will continue their food drive until June 1. Anyone may drop off donations at the Englewood Area Board of Realtors office, 3952 N. Access Road, during office hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call 941-474-6664 or visitwww.EnglewoodAreaBoardofRealtors.co
m.
