It was March 1956. Sadness was in the air as Englewood watched the demolition of one of its oldest buildings.
Some historically important local events had occurred at that locale.
The interesting old building was on bayfront property at the end of Cherokee Street, near the end of West Dearborn Street. Most likely it was built on the top of an Indian Mound, the Cherokee Mound.
Over the years, the compound was called by several names. The main part of the building, which was added on to in later years, had originally been the private home of the Ferbeck family, thus called the Ferbeck home.
Grace Biorseth Platt remembered her father, Carl Biorseth, one of our early pioneers, had done a lot of work on the home when it was constructed in 1898.
“The painting and the inside finishing, varnishing of the floors, and all inside wood finishings was done by my father,” she said. The Ferbeck house was considered to be a very “refined” house. Not much else is known about the Ferbecks.
The next owner of the house, Mrs. Winifred Watson, like the Ferbecks, remains a bit of a mystery. Not much is known about her, either. Was she a divorcée or a widow? It is known she became the owner of several large pieces of property in Englewood, including the acreage that contained the Ferbeck home.
Stanley Lampp, who would become a prominent builder and developer in early Englewood, met Mrs. Watson, and in 1914 they married. They proceeded to remodel her house. The renovation enlarged the home, adding a second story and a long pier and dock extending into Lemon Bay.
The Lampps took in guests and named their operation The Lampp Hotel. The hotel service included the serving of meals, and even provided ice to the guests, which Stanley procured from the fish house at Stump Pass. Ice was not made locally, it was brought from Punta Gorda by boat for the storage of the fish.
The hotel offered nine bedrooms, but as its popularity grew, the Lampps decided to build two more buildings on the property. They were eventually able to accommodate 30 lodgers.
The hotel was extremely successful during the winter months, catering to sportsmen who came for the excellent hunting and fishing in Englewood
It’s interesting to note several landmark events occurred at the Cherokee Street location where the Ferbeck house/Lampp Hotel was built.
Forty-four years previously, in 1878, Englewood’s first settlers, the William Goffs, had arrived by sailboat and settled on what was then their newly purchased 60 acres of land. Their log cabin would have been built in the same location as the later hotel.
And years after that the Lampps made more local history on Cherokee Street when Stanley and his brother Wilber installed a Delco Light Plant at the hotel, which brought the first electric lights to Englewood. The Lampp boys soon followed that big event with the installation of a pumping system which produced hot and cold water for the hotel guests. Stanley loved to brag about that.
However, in 1925 Winifred and Stanley divorced. The hotel was sold to people named Meninger and Stuart.
A new name appeared on the hotel about that time, The Tamiami Lodge.
In 1928, the Tamiami Trail became a reality and it came right through Englewood via Old Englewood Road, West Dearborn Street and exiting out River Road. Perhaps the hotel name was changed to tie in with the name of the Trail.
It is known the Tamiami Lodge was run as a hotel for several years by different people, including a Mr. Moore, Thomas Chapin and the Van Norman family. In its later years, it had another name change. It became known as the “Loafing Lodge.” Local resident Nancy Davis, whose parents stayed there, said it was a real “family-type place.”
Then it sat empty for quite a while. Local youngsters thought it very spooky and started playing in it. They gave it still another name, “The Haunted House.”
In 1956, the property was sold to the Kluge family, local builders, and the old place was torn down. The kiddies lost their scary playhouse and Englewood lost a bit of history.
Historical trivia
Information about the Ferbeck family has been lost over the years — who they were, why they came here. In my travels through the history of early Englewood, I have come across this one following item concerning the Ferbecks, a postcard sent from Englewood to Punta Gorda. It was from Mrs. Ferbeck to her friend Mrs. Peter Buchan. The Buchans would soon move to Englewood and build Buchan’s Landing.
The postcard, with a 1 cent stamp is dated Aug. 15, 1913, shows a photo of the Ferbeck house and is titled “Bungalow, Englewood, Fla.” The message on the back reads, “It is now 7 bells and all is well, Mrs. Watson (Wed? Well?) and Safe. Two turkeys is dead and one at least dead and can’t get up. Pat and Ashley arrived yesterday so you see we had a load on the Buggy. S.”
Mrs. Watson was the person who became the next owner of the Ferbeck house and married Mr. Lampp.
