Lemon Bay High School hosted the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout on Friday and Saturday.
Each year the Ryon D. Provencher Memorial Scholarship Fund helps organize the event. This season the shootout featured 16 teams from around the state of Florida and one all the way from Ohio, United Basketball. Former Lemon Bay High School head football coach D.J. Ogilvie coaches at the Ohio school, and his son, Brutus Ogilvie, plays on the basketball team.
The Ryon D. Provencher Memorial Fund was created by Jane Bengtson and Korey Provencher as well as the late Dennis Provencher. The fund is in memory of Ryon Provencher who was a standout athlete at Lemon Bay High School. Ryon’s 1993 championship winning team is celebrating their 25th Anniversary of their deep playoff run.
For more about the foundation and its annual fundraising golf tournament, like The Ryon D. Provencher Memorial Fund/Provo Open on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.