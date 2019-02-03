ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood legend has died.
Last year Sandy Cavin was diagnosed with acute leukemia. She had to break the news to the 75 players in the league she started a decade ago that she wasn’t going to be at the helm anymore.
Cavin, 71, who passed away on Jan. 24, 2019, formed the Senior Women’s Legends League in Englewood, after moving from California. Today, there are six teams with players ages 35 to 73.
“Sandy said, ‘I’m bored. I need something to do,’ and that began her starting such big projects in Englewood,” said her sister May Lucia. “I suggested she do something with beagles because she loved them. She was an animal lover. She said that wasn’t enough for her. But, any of the beagles that were lucky enough to be adopted by her were spoiled rotten. No question about it.”
Cavin played the guitar.
“That was her first thought after she retired as a social worker who worked with the developmentally delayed in California,” Lucia said. “She went to work for Tidewell Hospice here. In the meantime, she practiced and practiced her guitar. She still needed more.”
Cavin stopped playing softball when she moved to Florida. However, she loved playing. She was on a travel team. Soon after, she started a league in Englewood. That’s where she met Lynn Duffy. Duffy hadn’t played ball since she was a teenager. She jumped at the chance to play locally.
“Sandy named us the Senior Women’s Legends League and some thought that was a mouthful,” Duffy said. “But Sandy was a legendary softball player. She was a legend. We are all very thankful she started the league. None of us ever thought we would back on the clay from our days of playing in high school.”
Duffy said unlike some competitive leagues, the local league allows players from beginners to hall of fame players to participate.
“We try to make the teams even,” Duffy said. “We spread the players of all different levels out evenly so that everyone just has fun playing.”
Although Cavin led the league, she also played regularly. Cavin was told she’s one of the top-five slow-pitch senior women softball players in the United States.
“She was one of our better players,” Duffy said. “She was very helpful to newcomers. She could give tips that many of us struggled with to explain to new players. She freely shared her knowledge and love of the game.”
Duffy said Cavin made lots of memories for players, but never had funny moments on the field because she was a good ball player.
“One time I collided with the third basemen and she went down instead of me. And everybody got a chuckle,” Duffy said. “We really have some funny moments in the league. We are a bunch of old ladies playing softball. We fall down. We get up. We keep playing and we laugh about it.”
On March 23, players will gather at the Foxworthy Field in Venice for miniature fun day. Players will remember their leader who started the event years ago. They play that day in Venice because there are more fields.
“They have four fields and Englewood only has two,” Duffy said. “The league ladies will be there and let other people join in that day. It’s something else Sandy started. She just really wanted somebody to play with. She said this is Southwest Florida and there’s nothing in Sarasota or Venice for women who want to play. Meanwhile, The Villages (near Ocala) and Clearwater had good teams.”
Cavin passed away at Tidewell Hospice House. Her friends and family say she will be greatly missed. Cindy Eaton wrote to Cavin’s friends and family quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson in what sums up the way many feel about Cavin.
“To laugh often and love much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty and find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.”
A service is planned for Cavin at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 at St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church, 4200 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.